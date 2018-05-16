Interserve (IRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.60 ($1.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.90)) on shares of Interserve in a report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a report on Monday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Interserve from GBX 120 ($1.63) to GBX 95 ($1.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Interserve from GBX 68 ($0.92) to GBX 93 ($1.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Interserve in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Mark Whiteling acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($38,252.85). Also, insider Debbie White purchased 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £29,680 ($40,260.44).

Interserve traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02), reaching GBX 77.25 ($1.05), on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 1,129,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Interserve has a 52 week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.75 ($3.39).

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

