InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on InterRent REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on InterRent REIT from C$10.25 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded InterRent REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on InterRent REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on InterRent REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.15.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

