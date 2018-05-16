Internet of People (IOP) Price Hits $1.65

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Internet of People has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00019827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00039940 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.01066090 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002249 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016443 BTC.

PX (PX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

