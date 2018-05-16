Internap (INAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Analysts expect that Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce $82.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.18 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Internap posted sales of $69.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $322.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $323.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $335.66 million to $337.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.99 million. Internap had a negative return on equity of 665.82% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Internap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Internap news, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,800 shares of company stock worth $51,750. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the first quarter worth $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the first quarter worth $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Internap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Internap by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. Internap has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.04.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

