Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Position Lifted by BB Biotech AG

BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of BB Biotech AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 970,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 304,999 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,577,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,649,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski bought 7,812 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener bought 1,171 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 399,608 shares of company stock worth $25,574,912 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $0.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

