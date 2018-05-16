IntenseCoin (ITNS) One Day Volume Tops $9,900.00

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. IntenseCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $9,900.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Octaex and TradeOgre. In the last week, IntenseCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02393720 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006199 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IntenseCoin Profile

IntenseCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 430,625,519 coins. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IntenseCoin’s official website is intensecoin.com . IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Octaex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntenseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IntenseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

