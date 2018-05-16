IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at HC Wainwright

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

CVE:IGX opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.39.

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 million.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease.

