Intel (INTC) Stake Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,563,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 923.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,450,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $77,519,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,522,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,562,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $256,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,301 shares of company stock worth $4,785,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel opened at $53.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Intel has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Vetr raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.56 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

