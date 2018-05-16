Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $184.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $184.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

