Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 537,100 Shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 537,100 shares during the period. Toronto–Dominion Bank makes up 4.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Toronto–Dominion Bank worth $117,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Toronto–Dominion Bank opened at $58.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

