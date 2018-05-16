InsurChain Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (INSUR)

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. InsurChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $767,179.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurChain token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, InsurChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00742413 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00148759 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088846 BTC.

About InsurChain

InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain . The official website for InsurChain is www.insurchain.org . The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling InsurChain

InsurChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

