Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $38,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIIN. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

