Insider Selling: White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
White Mountains Insurance Group traded down $4.40, reaching $887.95, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,212. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $887.95 and a twelve month high of $890.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.