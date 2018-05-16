Insider Selling: White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

White Mountains Insurance Group traded down $4.40, reaching $887.95, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,212. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $887.95 and a twelve month high of $890.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

