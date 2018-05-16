Insider Selling: Travelzoo (TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,964 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $182,928.40.

On Friday, May 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 160,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,730.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,196 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $298,325.72.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,793. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.71. Travelzoo has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $16.27.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travelzoo stock. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

