Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $188,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathy Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,321. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 126.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 786,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

