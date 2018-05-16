Insider Selling: Omeros (OMER) VP Sells 23,792 Shares of Stock

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $566,249.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omeros traded down $4.43, hitting $20.01, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,108,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,125. Omeros has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue was down 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 530,899 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.