Insider Selling: NovoCure (NVCR) CFO Sells 9,393 Shares of Stock

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 9,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $281,883.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,058,958.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 30,470 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $915,318.80.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 30,470 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $840,362.60.

On Friday, February 23rd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 13,351 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $264,750.33.

Shares of NovoCure opened at $29.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 3.07. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NovoCure by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,081,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,322 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 865,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 238,195 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,930 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

