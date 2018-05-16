Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) CEO Sells 1,772 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $38,735.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,855.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 43,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $823,346.00.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 88.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

