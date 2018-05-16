Insider Selling: Live Oak Bank (LOB) CFO Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bank (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO S. Brett Caines sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $100,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 11th, S. Brett Caines sold 6,894 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $199,926.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, S. Brett Caines sold 6,931 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $199,959.35.

On Monday, May 7th, S. Brett Caines sold 7,067 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $199,996.10.

On Thursday, May 3rd, S. Brett Caines sold 7,073 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $200,024.44.

On Tuesday, May 1st, S. Brett Caines sold 3,607 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $99,986.04.

On Thursday, March 8th, S. Brett Caines sold 7,263 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $199,950.39.

On Tuesday, March 6th, S. Brett Caines sold 7,290 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $200,037.60.

On Friday, March 2nd, S. Brett Caines sold 7,571 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $200,025.82.

On Wednesday, February 28th, S. Brett Caines sold 7,574 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $199,953.60.

On Monday, February 26th, S. Brett Caines sold 7,603 shares of Live Oak Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $199,958.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 98,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,345. Live Oak Bank has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Live Oak Bank (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Live Oak Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million. equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bank by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bank by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Oak Bank from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Live Oak Bank Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

