Insider Selling: Houston Lighting & Power (CNP) Chairman Sells 62,779 Shares of Stock

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,638,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of Houston Lighting & Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $1,179,473.60.

Shares of Houston Lighting & Power traded down $0.60, hitting $25.46, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 210,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,491. Houston Lighting & Power has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Houston Lighting & Power had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Houston Lighting & Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Houston Lighting & Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Houston Lighting & Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Houston Lighting & Power Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

