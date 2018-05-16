Insider Selling: Elevate Credit (ELVT) Director Sells 57,599 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Director John C. Dean sold 57,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $487,287.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELVT opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.72 million and a PE ratio of 52.00.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 590,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $729,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

