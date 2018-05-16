Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) CFO Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar opened at $152.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.71 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 45.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,817,000 after buying an additional 3,324,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,919,590,000 after buying an additional 2,297,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after buying an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $148,604,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,896,000 after buying an additional 665,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.