Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Insider Sells 13,457 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,457 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $1,580,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $115.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $115.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,884,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,619,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,839,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 260,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

