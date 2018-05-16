Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $938,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,053,850.00.

BHVN opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $979.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

