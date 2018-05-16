Insider Selling: Atkore International Group (ATKR) CEO Sells 35,290 Shares of Stock

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 35,290 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $741,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Patrick Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, John Patrick Williamson sold 118,988 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,499,937.88.

On Monday, March 12th, John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $78,960.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 261.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.