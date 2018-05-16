Insider Selling: Allied Minds (ALM) Insider Sells 112,491 Shares of Stock

Allied Minds (LON:ALM) insider Michael Turner sold 112,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.61), for a total value of £133,864.29 ($181,584.77).

Shares of Allied Minds traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07), hitting GBX 121.60 ($1.65), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 214,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,628. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.20 ($5.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALM shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.54) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allied Minds from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 145 ($1.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

