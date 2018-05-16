Insider Buying: Sohu (SOHU) CEO Purchases 16,500 Shares of Stock

Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) CEO Charles Zhang purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $602,745.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,611. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Charles Zhang purchased 20,000 shares of Sohu stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $720,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Charles Zhang purchased 100,000 shares of Sohu stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.34 per share, with a total value of $3,534,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Charles Zhang purchased 128,940 shares of Sohu stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $3,982,956.60.

SOHU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sohu has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($1.10). Sohu had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sohu’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 482,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 226,842 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu in the fourth quarter valued at $8,623,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 598,848 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Sohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

