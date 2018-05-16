Insider Buying: Silver Viper Minerals (VIPR) Director Acquires 124,000 Shares of Stock

Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope acquired 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,280.00.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 100,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Clemente Gold-Silver Project covering an area of approximately 6,214 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

