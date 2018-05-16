Insider Buying: Silver Viper Minerals (VIPR) Director Acquires 124,000 Shares of Stock

Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope acquired 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,280.00.

Gary Gordon Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 14th, Gary Gordon Cope acquired 100,000 shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Clemente Gold-Silver Project covering an area of approximately 6,214 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

