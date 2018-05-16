Insider Buying: nVent Electric (NVT) Director Acquires 369,293 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 369,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,191,702.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading.

