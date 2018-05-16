Insider Buying: Mediagrif (MDF) Insider Acquires 18,800 Shares of Stock

Mediagrif (TSE:MDF) insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,544.00.

De Solidarité Ftq Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mediagrif alerts:

On Monday, April 30th, De Solidarité Ftq Fonds bought 13,600 shares of Mediagrif stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,200.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, De Solidarité Ftq Fonds bought 106,400 shares of Mediagrif stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,117,200.00.

MDF traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093. Mediagrif has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$16.22.

Mediagrif (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.85 million. Mediagrif had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDF shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediagrif in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Mediagrif from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Mediagrif from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Mediagrif

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.