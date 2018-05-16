Insider Buying: FAT Brands (FAT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FAT Brands traded down $0.03, hitting $6.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 26,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on FAT Brands from $14.40 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

