Insider Buying: FAT Brands (FAT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FAT Brands traded down $0.03, hitting $6.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 26,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on FAT Brands from $14.40 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply