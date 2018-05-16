Insider Buying: Enertopia (ENRT) President Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) President Robert Mcallister acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enertopia opened at $0.06 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Enertopia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the lithium projects covering an area of approximately 2,560 acres of placer mining claims in Churchill, Lander, and Nye counties in Nevada.

