Insider Buying: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Insider Purchases 2,586 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White bought 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $15,179.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,788.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 14th, Barbara White acquired 2,885 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $19,877.65.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.05, reaching $6.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 48,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,859.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

