Insider Buying: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Insider Purchases 2,586 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White bought 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $15,179.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,788.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Barbara White acquired 2,885 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $19,877.65.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.05, reaching $6.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 48,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,859.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

