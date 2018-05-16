Inpixon (INPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.98), reports.

INPX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

