Inovalon (INOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Inovalon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

INOV opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

