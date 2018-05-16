Innoviva (INVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce sales of $73.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.67 million. Innoviva reported sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year sales of $265.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $283.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $301.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $226.12 million to $368.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Innoviva news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 458,520 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innoviva by 288.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva traded up $0.09, reaching $14.73, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a current ratio of 27.89 and a quick ratio of 27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.12. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.