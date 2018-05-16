Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €36.76 by JPMorgan Chase

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €36.76 ($43.76) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGY. Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($37.86) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a €35.00 ($41.67) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($36.31) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €31.00 ($36.90) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.20 ($33.57) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.90 ($42.74).

Shares of Innogy opened at €36.25 ($43.15) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($34.65) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($50.81).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

