Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €36.76 ($43.76) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($37.86) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a €32.30 ($38.45) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €35.20 ($41.90) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Innogy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.90 ($42.74).

Get Innogy alerts:

ETR:IGY opened at €36.32 ($43.24) on Tuesday. Innogy has a twelve month low of €29.11 ($34.65) and a twelve month high of €42.68 ($50.81).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.