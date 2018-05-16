Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.39 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $150,617.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00737305 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00146461 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00086728 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,008,697 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

