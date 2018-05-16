Ingles (IMKTA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
IMKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.
NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Ingles has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.
Ingles Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
