Ingles (IMKTA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IMKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Ingles has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ingles by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ingles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

