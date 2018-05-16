Ingevity (NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

NGVT stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $235.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,661,000 after purchasing an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 239,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 174,555 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 167,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 127,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

