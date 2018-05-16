Ingenico Announces Annual Dividend of $0.27 (INGIY)

Ingenico (OTCMKTS:INGIY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:INGIY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ingenico has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Get Ingenico alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGIY. Citigroup cut shares of Ingenico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingenico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Ingenico Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, online, and mobile channels worldwide. The company offers various payment solutions; and operates a range of smart terminals combining technologies with the security requirements. Its smart terminals provide merchants with a platform and connectivity for deploying and managing payment, as well as value-enhancing business applications; and POS management services enable merchants to optimize their store and checkout formats and to cover consumer touch points.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.