ING Group (ING) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $15.69

ING Group (NYSE:ING) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 139476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a $0.5344 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from ING Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 25th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ING Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 797.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

