ING Groep NV Purchases 142,293 Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $24,470,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

