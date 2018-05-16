ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 618.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 170,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 178,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 675,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals opened at $147.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.60. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.80 and a 12 month high of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,516.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

