Indivior (INVVY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

INVVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Indivior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

INVVY stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Indivior has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Indivior will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

