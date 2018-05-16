Inditex (ITX) Receives €32.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inditex (BME:ITX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.37 ($38.53).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.48) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.50 ($36.31) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Inditex in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €25.76 ($30.67). 6,460,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a one year low of €23.00 ($27.38) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.93).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

