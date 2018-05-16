Independent Research Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €29.60 ($35.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.77 ($33.06).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €21.72 ($25.86) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.64) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($32.15).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.