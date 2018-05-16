Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €58.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €58.00 ($69.05) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €55.00 ($65.48) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($74.40) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($71.43) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($57.14) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.11 ($64.42).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €57.85 ($68.87) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €37.53 ($44.68) and a 1 year high of €55.25 ($65.77).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

