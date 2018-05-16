Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $4,402,681. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Argus cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Shares of PG stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

